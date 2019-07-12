Historic legislation to stimulate city growth

By DAVID LOPEZ

Recently enacted legislation has city leaders excited over the possibilities it presents in bringing economic growth to San Benito.

“Two newly enacted pieces of legislation resulting from the 86th Legislative Session, House Bills 4377 and 2199, will facilitate financial mechanisms to bring about a variety of retail, sporting, dining, lodging, entertainment, and educational facilities to San Benito,” said City Manager Manuel De La Rosa. “This is legislation of historic proportions for San Benito and South Texas.”

State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr. and State Representative Eddie Lucio III co-authored and introduced the two bills that were eventually approved on May 23.

Both house bills aim at using municipal hotel occupancy tax revenue in various municipalities; HB 2199 is focused on developing sports and entertainment facilities while HB 4347 concentrates on hotel and convention center projects. The legislation goes into effect September 1.

“We owe a special debt of gratitude to our State Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. who worked diligently in the Senate, Rep. Eddie Lucio III, who was tireless in his sponsorship of the legislation in the House of Representatives, and veteran Legislative Consultant Parker McCollough, senior vice president of Mercury LLC, a leading global, bipartisan public strategy firm who helped direct the measure through the legislative process,” added De La Rosa. “It is through their perseverance that these two major pieces of legislation were enacted,” he added.

