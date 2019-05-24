Hog Wild: Hogwaddle fest brings community, tourists together

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

No pigs ran the roads of the Resaca City during Hogwaddle Fest on Saturday, but hundreds of residents and tourists took the streets to celebrate the historical event.

Located at the San Benito Fairgrounds, officials said they hope Hogwaddle Fest becomes a part of San Benito’s annual revelries to attract tourists and showcase the city.

San Benito Cultural Arts Director Luis Contreras said this is the second year they celebrate an episode in the town’s history and they hope to make it an annual festivity.

Contreras said back in 1914 one of the city’s pioneers marched 2,000 pigs during a Cabbage Day Parade and someone fired a weapon, terrifying the pigs which scurried all over the place.

“The shot scared the pigs and sent them throughout the town and it took the people three days to round them up,” Contreras said. “That’s a great way to celebrate the city’s history.”

Contreras said it seems that music is the main motivator for people to show up at the event.

“The music is the driver for this event,” he said.

