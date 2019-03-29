SBCISD Washington D. C. trip price tag over $109,000

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Although school administrators have not released the financial details about a trip to Washington D. C. this summer, the News has learned the excursion will cost $109,775.25.

According to a document obtained by the News, the total amount includes model schools, conference, vendors, and costs.

Another document shows 35 people attending the conference including SBCISD Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman and his three assistant superintendents. The document also shows there are nine elementary principals, six secondary principals, five curriculum and instruction directors, three elementary instructional coaches, four secondary instructional coaches, and four teachers.

A charge of $15,904.04 to the Westin Washington National Harbor said the cost is subject to change pending board members’ participation.

Another charge of $13,312.50 for meal reimbursements will be paid out individually based on receipts submitted by attendees.

Last month during a regular board meeting, SBCISD Board of Trustees Secretary M.L. Garcia questioned Carman about the two-day retreat for professional development and coaching to the nation’s capital. The trip, school officials said, will be similar to one taken last year to Orlando, Fl.

At the February meeting, Garcia also questioned Carman whether school administrators will discuss the cost of the trip in open forum. If they are over $50,000, the school board must approve items in open forum under (federal) guidelines.

