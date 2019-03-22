Residents upset over change in public comments procedure

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of San Benito announced on Monday, March 18 that the public comments section, usually held at the beginning of city commission meetings, will now be held at the end of the meetings and some residents have expressed concern over the matter.

In a press release issued by the City on Monday, Public Relations Director Martha McClain stated, “Public comments have been moved to the end of the meetings for scheduling purposes.

“The start of the meeting is scheduled to recognize and promote good will efforts of our citizens and to allow the Commission the opportunity to issue proclamations in support of noteworthy achievements within the community.

“The second portion of the meeting allows the Commission conduct the business of the City without other items on their minds, basically to make the best decisions in the interest of the City.

