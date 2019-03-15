«

»

Mar 15 2019

Print this Post

Stranded: Chess team bus breaks down on its way back from Houston

Categories:

News

by Editor

March 15, 2019

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

 

Stalled – Shown is the bus SBCISD chess team students rode to their competition in Houston on March 11, which then reportedly broke down near Refugio on the way back home. (Courtesy photo)

 

With the hashtag, “this would not  have  happened if Jack  Garcia were in charge,” Patricia Saenz  posted  to her Facebook page on Monday, March 11 that she was “feeling exhausted” after returning from a chess tournament in Houston and getting stranded near Refugio.

Saenz was part of the group that went to Houston with dozens of students K through 12 to a chess competition during the weekend and which has been brewing in controversy after San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman suspended Jack Garcia, the director of the After School Program, which was also managed by Garcia.

 

Click here to get the full story and more, or make sure to grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks. Thank you!

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2019/03/15/stranded-chess-team-bus-breaks-down-on-its-way-back-from-houston/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 