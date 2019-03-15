Complaint claims superintendent violated Open Meetings Act

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

The lawyer representing Jack Garcia, the suspended director of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District’s After School Program, filed a complaint with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office alleging Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman violated the state’s Open Meeting Act at a Feb. 25 school board meeting.

“Right before the open forum, the superintendent read…revealing information about Jack (Garcia),” Edward “Tony” Conners, an Austin lawyer who is representing Garcia, said. “But, it wasn’t on the agenda. He violated the Open Meetings Act.”

At that meeting, before public comments ensued, Carman said he wanted to speak about an issue that gained some publicity over the weekend. He added that the News had contacted the district about a personnel matter regarding Garcia’s fate.

