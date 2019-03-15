Complaint claims superintendent violated Open Meetings Act

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA
Special to the NEWS
The lawyer representing Jack Garcia, the suspended director of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District’s After School Program, filed a complaint with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office alleging Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman violated the state’s Open Meeting Act at a Feb. 25 school board meeting.
“Right before the open forum, the superintendent read…revealing information about Jack (Garcia),” Edward “Tony” Conners, an Austin lawyer who is representing Garcia, said. “But, it wasn’t on the agenda. He violated the Open Meetings Act.”
At that meeting, before public comments ensued, Carman said he wanted to speak about an issue that gained some publicity over the weekend. He added that the News had contacted the district about a personnel matter regarding Garcia’s fate.
Nonpartisan
March 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm (UTC -5) Link to this comment
Great point made by Garcia’s lawyer if the point is indeed true. Laws should be followed and practiced; morals and ethics should also be practiced in the business setting, especially a school district. After all, it should be setting a good example for the children the district has been entrusted to. That said, regardless of what the Superintendent did or did not do, let’s shift the story back to why all this is happening. Where does everything stand with Jack Garcia? Is what he is being accused of doing true? Is it right? Is it wrong? Will he be held accountable? IF the Superintendent did something wrong, it does not mean Garcia should be let off the hook IF he is at fault for doing something wrong as well.