Noble and subcontractors made a difference at Boys & Girls Club Noble donates $5,000 to the club

It was an extraordinary day for the Boys and Girls Club of San Benito as they celebrated a ribbon cutting and accepted the donation of a $5,000 check by Noble Texas Builders. Board President Liz Chavez was in charge of starting the ‘very ceremonial day,’ as she called it, for the Boys and Girls Club of San Benito.

She said that the club has come a very long way within the last couple of years and today’s ceremony meant a lot to them.

Chavez called four club kids to the podium, to come and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. They were Hayley Davila, Kalista Olivares, Danielle Davila, and Melynn Flores. They are members of the after-school program.

Eddie Lucio, III, State Rep. for District 38 stepped to the podium. He is also the General Counsel for Noble, and he said, “There are so many testimonials, not only in this community but nationwide about what Boys and Girls Clubs have done for people in their youth. That laid a foundation for them to later achieve great things.” He continued, “To have a facility of this quality in San Benito, it’s truly a blessing.”

Lucio asked the attendees for applause to recognize Noble, Legacy Foundation, the City of San Benito, San Benito schools, the United Way, and Texas Roadhouse. He said, “In some form or fashion they participated in making today possible.”

