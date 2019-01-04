Family holds protest for shooting victim

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ricardo Treviño by law enforcement has summoned outcry from his family and surrounding communities as City Hall, last week, was the sight of a silent protest in honor of the young victim.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, while a Special City Meeting was being conducted within the premises of the former post office, some 30-plus individuals, including children, were present outside carrying picket signs expressing their contempt with the killing of Treviño and what the protesters said is the lack of transparency offered by city and law enforcement officials.

Such signs held read, “Officers are supposed to protect us, not kill us!”, “Why shoot?”, and “A call was made to help him, not kill him!”

April Treviño and Art Flores, Treviño’s mother and step-father respectively, were present but were not talking to the media. Instead, Alfonso Benavides, a local activist, was present and speaking on their behalf.

Family, friends, and protesters organized the event in an attempt to speak during the public comment section of the meeting, but to their disappointment, there was none.

Treviño’s grandfather, Margarito Garza, said that whereas he used to trust police officers, he now no longer does.

“I don’t trust them anymore. Before, yes, but after this, you just don’t know what’s on their mind anymore. As soon as they get behind you, your mind goes wondering, ‘What are they gonna do?’”

As the protesters held their signs up high, cars would occasionally honk their horns in support of Treviño.

Benavides said, “Still, we’re lacking transparency. The Commission is not honoring the trust that has been placed on them by this community.”

“This has impacted the Flores family very profoundly. Along with that, it has impacted the community very much so that even residents of Harlingen are here,” he said.

“They haven’t come forth and disclosed the names of these officers. This has caused a lot of unrest and suspicion.”

Benavides also said that surrounding cities have suspended their officers for offenses much less worse than Treviño’s fatal shooting and wonders why the hesitation here.

According to Benavides, because of the lack of information being provided by city officials, the public and family are left to fill in the blanks on their own.

“They’re not being forthcoming. If the community fills in blanks, I don’t think they can be blamed. I think this is very irresponsible. They need to be held accountable,” he said.

In regard to there being no public comment section for the Special City Commission Meeting, Benavides cited a previous special meeting back in January of last year that did hold a public comment section and wondered what the difference was between the two.

“Are they wanting to silence the community, keep them from speaking out? This is what I would call ‘communication social oppression,’” he said.

Benavides also believes officers shot their weapons at Treviño not because of anger, but because of rage. “The way I see this, this is not murder, this was an assassination,” he said.

Dora Rodriguez, a friend of April Treviño, who held a sign saying, “There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” said she had met Trevino several times and thought of him as a funny kid. “He was a real sweet boy and was funny. He liked to make jokes,” she said.

In regard to there not being a public comment section, Dora said, “I feel like they’re hiding something. They’re covering up for the cops and what they did.”

Sergio Cortez, another protester and Treviño’s uncle, said, “In today’s day and age, there are no cops to protect and serve. More like, they’re just watching their backs.”

Cortez also questioned the leadership that was displayed throughout the incident leading up to his nephew’s fatal shooting.

“Are the cops really there to help the people or help themselves? They get into this situation, but who is watching them? I mean, look at the chief. The chief was involved. What kind of leadership is that?” he said.

Cortez continued, “There’s just a lot of injustice in this town, a lot of it. And I’m pretty sure we’re not only ones that have been standing here. I’m pretty sure there have been a lot of people standing here before us, but the community needs to get together and do something.”

“How would they feel if it was one of their sons and if people were out here asking the same questions?” said Jose Hilario Roa, another protester and supporter. “I don’t think it’s right for these people to be hiding.”

Inside, City Commissioners and officials had their meeting discussing the agenda items from the previous meeting that was canceled due to lack of quorum. At the same past canceled meeting, a crowd of family and friends also formed in hopes of sharing their discomfort, but ultimately could not.

On why the special meeting had no public comment section, City Manager Manuel De La Rosa said, “Historically, we don’t put public comments during special meetings. If it did occur, it is so infrequent, but it is not historically something that happens here.”

De La Rosa also said that special city commission meetings aren’t broadcasted online either and their purpose is to catch up on city matters that couldn’t be addressed at the previous meeting.

In regard to the protest that occurred outside, however, De La Rosa said, “It’s a tragic loss to the family. We certainly sympathize with them.”

De La Rosa also said there is currently an internal administrative review in addition to the Texas Rangers external investigation and said the process must not be rushed.

“They seek justice. We want justice. The right thing will occur but I don’t know what that right thing is today,” De La Rosa said, still waiting on the investigation’s findings.

Mayor Ben Gomez was also present for the special city meeting and said that upon offering his condolences to the family, he was met with hostility from Garza, the grandfather, who accused him of lying and hiding something.

“It’s an ongoing investigation. Out of respect for their family, I just gotta respect that,” he said.

Gomez also said that he awaiting the findings from the Texas Rangers.

“If somebody did something wrong, they will be held accountable.”

Ultimately, the Mayor said that while it hurts him that the family is accusing him of hiding information, he said he’s not hiding anything and “I can’t do anything about it until the investigation is closed, and I get all the findings. And if I have questions, then I’ll ask them.”

To the family, the Mayor said, “I know they’re hurting, and I feel for them. Even though they say I don’t, I do feel for them. They’re from my community, my people.”

Ricardo Treviño III was fatally shot by police officers on the evening of Dec. 7 after a car chase that ended up at El Ranchito. The chase began at approximately 3:07 p.m. after a San Benito police officer approached Treviño’s vehicle near the 400 blk. East Expressway 83 following a call to EMS to care for Treviño. According to reports, Treviño refused then panicked and drove off.

Initial reports by the Department of Transportation said that Treviño drove towards a law enforcement vehicle and struck it head-on. It was then officers discharged their firearms, fatally wounding Treviño. The majority of the incident was recorded by Treviño using Facebook Live Stream.

The officers involved, according to a press release issued by the City of San Benito, were placed on administrative desk duty.

Last week, Rick Navarro, the attorney the City has retained for the case, said that there were a total of three San Benito police officers involved in the chase and shooting, including Chief of Police Michael Galvan, along with other law enforcement agencies.

The family’s attorney, John Blaylock, could not be reached for comment.

Reflecting upon the lack of transparency, Cortez, Trevino’s uncle, said, “To protect and serve, or watch themselves and cover up?”