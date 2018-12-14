High school senior busted with possible illegal drugs

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

A San Benito High School student in possession of an unknown white substance was treated last week by Emergency Medical Services after campus police busted the male senior.

District officials confirmed the incident on Tuesday after the News inquired with SBCISD Chief of Police Juan Sosa and Interim Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez.

“A San Benito High School student was found to be in possession of a small clear plastic bag containing an unknown white substance,” reads an email released by the district. “The identity and quantity of the substance in the small clear plastic bag is unknown”

Although district officials did not say what the substance was, a school source says it appears to be likely cocaine. The incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 7.

The News tried to double check the details and the white substance with Sosa, but to no avail. District officials said the young man was not placed under arrest the date of the incident because his health and safety were a priority.

“EMS was called by the responding officer for the safety and welfare of the student,” district officials said via email.

The school source said the student swallowed the white substance when the student was taken to the school office.

On Wednesday, school officials said San Benito CISD Police Department will be seeking an arrest warrant for “tampering with evidence.”

“District officials and campus personnel are committed to providing a safe, drug-free, and nurturing environment for our students, staff, and visitors,” said Superintendent Nate Carman in the email. “Parents are urged to talk to their children about the dangers associated with all types of drugs. By working together, we can make a difference in our schools and, most importantly, in the lives of our students.”

