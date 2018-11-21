More Lawsuits Come to Light: Age, Gender a Commonality

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the News

Two more lawsuits filed against the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (SBCISD) claim retaliation and demotions after the plaintiffs complained of workplace discrimination.

The lawsuits include one filed on Nov., 13, 2018, by Lynda McKinney, who also filed a complaint of discrimination and retaliation with the Texas Workforce Commission Division of Civil Rights, on March 30, 2018.

McKinney, who had been working with the school district for over 30 years in the payroll department, claims she was demoted from Payroll Clerk 6 to Payroll Clerk 4, which resulted in a significant loss of pay beginning on July 1, 2016.

According to McKinney’s lawsuit, she was replaced by Rosemary Salazar, “who is substantially younger and less qualified,” the suit claims. McKinney is 74 years of age, according to the lawsuit.

McKinney says she had always met or exceeded her performance evaluations during her 30-year career with the district.

A second lawsuit, filed by Mary Julia Trevino on June 29, 2018, claims she was “constructively discharged,” a term more or less meaning the worker resigned as a result of the employer creating a hostile work environment, the suit claims.

Subscribe here to get the full story and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!

S.B. Housing Authority (Pest Control Services) 3x4 City of Los Indios (Public Hearing) 3x5