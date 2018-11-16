Embattled Assistant Superintendent Resigns: Sanchez named to oversee Human Resources

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Ten days after filing a Freedom of Information Act request to inquire about his employment status, San Benito Consolidated Independent School District (SBCISD) officials confirm the resignation of Assistant Superintendent of Human Services, Dr. Kevin Phillips.

“San Benito CISD has accepted the resignation of Dr. Kevin Phillips,” read an email sent on Tuesday to the News. “Henry Sanchez, Director of Recruitment and Employee Engagement, is currently overseeing the Department of Administrative Services (i.e., Human Resources).”

In the email stating his resignation, officials didn’t address whether Phillips has been reassigned to a different position within the district. After the executive session, the board approved what they discussed in closed session, but didn’t provide further specifics.

The News filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with officials on Nov. 2 after school administrators continued evading or refusing to answer media questions about Phillips, who was at the time, was said to be on administrative leave. The request had been sent via email to Superintendent Nate Carman, Celia Longoria, then director of public relations for the district up until last week when she resigned her position, and Isabel C. Gonzalez, who was the public information and communication specialist and who now has been named interim director of public relations.

The News has attempted, on several occasions, to reach Carman and SBCISD Attorney Antonio Torres to answer questions about this matter, but to no avail. Some questions include whether a grievance has been filed against Phillips with the board.

At a Tuesday regular board meeting, Carman and Torres still declined to answer questions regarding this matter. Before the meeting, Carman first said that he will be available to talk after the meeting, but after the meeting he still refused, claiming that he’s been often misattributed by the News.

“Many times I’ve been misquoted,” Carman said. “We’ll respond to you in writing.”

