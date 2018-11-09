SBCISD $40 million bond passes

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Election Day came and went, and after many weeks of heated debate, the San Benito CISD’s proposed Bond Election for $40 million passed, receiving 54.30% (3,496) of the vote, compared to 45.70% (2,942) against.

The Bond Election proposes $40 million to go toward three new amenities, which include: a $5 million aquatics center, a $3.5-4million multi-purpose sports facility, and a $30 million performing arts center.

President of the School Board Michael A. Vargas took to Facebook to celebrate.

In a public post, Vargas said, “Well, the citizens of San Benito CISD have spoken loud and clear! Now that the bond has passed, I look forward to this direct investment in our students and continuing to move our district forward. Tough leadership means making tough decisions that are not popular to an apparent few; we have overcome that and memories will not run short. I want to applaud the leadership of San Benito CISD for taking this next step. After all, it is our precious students who benefit 100% from this voter decision. I cannot wait to see what these facilities do for the future of our community.”

Many met Vargas’ celebration with glee.

“Looking forward to all positive progress!” said Stephanie Gonzalez.

“So excited for change and growth within our community,” posted Krista Ann Cruz.

Luis Louie Gonzalez posted, “Moving forward for our students. The dream will become a reality. Thank you, San Benito.”

Others, however, weren’t so ecstatic.

Melinda Garza posted to Facebook, “Wow! Pretty shocking how the board president responds to people in the community who have questions on how their own tax money is being spent. Plus a direct threat to people and businesses that oppose the bond or asked for a better plan and more information regarding the bond? Very aggressive stance that doesn’t instill too much confidence that he has the entire community’s best interest in mind. Worrisome.”

“We voted… as is our right but, this statement appears to address those that voted against the bond “memories will not run short”? The board is comprised of officials elected who volunteer to run for office and it is their job to present items such as this bond issue; however I am disappointed it was not more thoroughly planned. It appears the issue used emotions at voting time. I assure you I am one of those individuals who want nothing but the best education for our children,” posted Marty Nicol.

Rosalinda G. Garcia, who unapologetically opposed the bond, replied to Vargas’ post with, “2947+- voted against. That is not an APPARENT FEW!”

In a statement sent early Thursday morning to the News, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman said, “Recognizing the faith placed in district leaders by our community, we humbly accept the responsibility to continue moving San Benito CISD toward becoming the ‘GOLD STANDARD’ in all areas of public education.”

The statement expresses gratitude toward the bond committee members for their “guidance and commitment” throughout the election cycle and also “extends a word of appreciation” to community members who participated in and vocalized their opinions at bond election Town Halls.

The district continues to claim that the tax rate will not increase, but rather will remain at $1.3049 per $100 valuation.

As far as what comes next, no one is sure. At the second town hall meeting held on Oct. 15, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Hilda Rendon responded to an inquiring resident that some locations were being prospected for the new amenities but no decision could be reached until after the bond election results came in.

The statement concludes, “The San Benito CISD Board of Trustees and district administrators will begin planning the next steps for these projects now that voters have given us the green light.”

Regarding other local elections for Cameron County, for the U.S. House of Representatives, District 34 was won by Democratic incumbent Filemon B. Vela with 50,105 (65.35%) votes. Republican challenger Rey Gonzalez, who is a San Benito native, received a little over half of that figure with 26,572 (34.65%) votes.

On the judge election, Cameron County voters, by way of their civic duty, again sent Democratic incumbent Eddie Treviño to the county judge’s seat with 45,967 (59.60%) votes. Former Secretary of State and Republican county judge Carlos Cascos lost the election, receiving 31,161 (40.40%) votes.

City of Rio Hondo (Crime Victims Liaison - 10-26-18; 11-2-18; 11-9-18) 3x3