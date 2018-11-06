SBCISD 2018 Bond Election & general election update

editor@sbnewspaper.com
As of 11:09 p.m., according to a Cameron County Elections Department report, the San Benito CISD Bond Election proposed for $40 million dollars has the favored majority of 3,492 (54.29%) votes.
Those against the bond compose a 2,940 (45.71%) vote.
The majority favored Bond Election proposes $40 million dollars for three new amenities, which are: a $5 million aquatics center, a $3.5-4 million multi-purpose sports facility, and a $30 million performing arts center.
For the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic incumbent Filemon B. Vela yet again gained the majority for the District 34 seat with 50,029 (65.34%) of the Cameron County votes. Republican challenger Rey Gonzalez received a much less 26,541 (34.66%) votes.
On the senatorial race, while 48,578 (62.58%) of Cameron County voters voted for Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, and with Republican incumbent Ted Cruz earning 28,476 (36.69%) votes, the Texas Tribune and other major media outlets report Cruz as the overall winner for the State of Texas. According to the Associated Press, as of 11:50 p.m., Cruz pulled in 4,079,105 (51.2%) votes while O’Rourke reeled in 3,831,831 (48.1%).
More details and stories on this week’s edition of the NEWS – stay tuned.
Rosalinda G. Garcia
November 8, 2018 at 8:35 am (UTC -6) Link to this comment
Thanks for sharing the link. Well I requested information on budget allocations for english, math, science, band, athletics. Would like to see how funds are distributed. If it’s academically and fairly done.
Resident
November 7, 2018 at 11:06 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
This is sad news! San Benito Cisd District has the lowest scores of academics, yet your building play areas. txschools.org is where you can see the proof of its performance of this District and you can also look at every school/District out there so you can compare. San Benito is underperforming which means your children aren’t being taught. This District has confused priorities
Rosalinda G. Garcia
November 7, 2018 at 11:02 pm (UTC -6) Link to this comment
A lot of votes “against” it. A school board aiming for the gold standard I feel would take notice and address it in a professional, constructive way. But no! Negative, vindictive, overtones in a FB post by school board president toward ” the selective few” that opposed bond.
Good article Freddy.