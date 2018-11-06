SBCISD 2018 Bond Election & general election update

By Freddy Jimenez

As of 11:09 p.m., according to a Cameron County Elections Department report, the San Benito CISD Bond Election proposed for $40 million dollars has the favored majority of 3,492 (54.29%) votes.

Those against the bond compose a 2,940 (45.71%) vote.

The majority favored Bond Election proposes $40 million dollars for three new amenities, which are: a $5 million aquatics center, a $3.5-4 million multi-purpose sports facility, and a $30 million performing arts center.

For the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic incumbent Filemon B. Vela yet again gained the majority for the District 34 seat with 50,029 (65.34%) of the Cameron County votes. Republican challenger Rey Gonzalez received a much less 26,541 (34.66%) votes.

On the senatorial race, while 48,578 (62.58%) of Cameron County voters voted for Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, and with Republican incumbent Ted Cruz earning 28,476 (36.69%) votes, the Texas Tribune and other major media outlets report Cruz as the overall winner for the State of Texas. According to the Associated Press, as of 11:50 p.m., Cruz pulled in 4,079,105 (51.2%) votes while O’Rourke reeled in 3,831,831 (48.1%).

