School officials: Fence to protect district’s CTE and administration vehicles

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

Special to the NEWS

After media inquiries regarding a fence and gate built at the district’s Crockett St. headquarters, school officials said the project is to shelter and protect career technical education (CTE) and administration vehicles.

After speculation and public criticism fueled on social media, on Tuesday, school administrators issued a statement after telephone calls and emails by San Benito News and other media outlets went unanswered. Officials said they consulted the Texas Education Agency and the district’s Career Technical Education Director Rolando Guerra before building the $9,800 project.

“District leaders are constructing a fence at the John F. Barron Administration in hopes of helping to keep the district’s Career Technical Education vehicles and administration vehicles housed at central office safe and secure,” the statement read. “(It) is being built with Career and Technology state funds.”

San Benito Code Compliance and Building Inspection Director Bernard Rodriguez said the district filed a permit to build the fence.

“It looks to me like they are just going to be using it for parking,” Rodriguez said. “I’m not sure for how many (vehicles), but it all depends on the size request and the amount that they will stripe (them).”

Subscribe here to continue reading and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!

Blue Sunday Child Abuse 4x5 Alex Garcia (B-Day) 2x5