San Benito board members mum about assistant super’s status

By J. Noel Espinoza

Special to the NEWS

Rosalinda Garcia, a local realtor in San Benito, wonders what happened to Dr. Kevin Phillips, the assistant superintendent of administrative services in the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District.

Garcia, who frequently attends school board meetings, said she requested information about Phillips to Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman but to no avail.

“I haven’t seen him like in three months,” Garcia said. “When he was hired he was always here, but then he disappeared.”

Garcia, however, said she’s heard that Phillips is working out of his house via email.

After a special meeting behind closed doors Tuesday, SBCISD board members refused to answer any questions related to Phillips’ employment status.

Half-hour later, board members emerged just to announce that there wasn’t anything to discuss and no action was taken on anything, including the hiring of a new purchasing director.

It was also noticeable that Phillips and Carman were absent at the meeting. Hector Madrigal, assistant superintendent of academic services, replaced Carman at the meeting. Michael Vargas, Board President, said only Carman could answer questions regarding Phillips.

“I’d leave that to Dr. Carman to answer that question,” Vargas said when asked of Phillips’ status. “You would have to ask the superintendent. He’s usually here but he’s not here because of problems with the flu.”

The News tried to reach Carman by email and telephone, but he didn’t respond. Phillips also wasn’t available on Wednesday when the News called his office. None of the board members replied to an email seeking comments.

Although the agenda refers about considering these matters with the board’s attorney, school officials didn’t divulge any information about their discussions.

Celia Longoria, the district’s director of public relations, claimed she didn’t know anything about this matter either. Longoria would only say that the district doesn’t comment on personnel matters, not even in general terms.

“I wouldn’t know,” Longoria said when asked about the status of Dr. Phillips with the district. “I don’t have that information. I won’t be able to tell you.”

Garcia, the realtor, is optimistic Carman would answer all those questions soon or in the next board meeting.

“I haven’t seen him (Phillips) in a while,” Garcia said. “I hope Dr. Carman will answer those questions.”