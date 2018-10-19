Full-Throttle: Greyhounds lay waste to ’Cards

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

On October 12, San Benito hosted the annual “Battle of the Arroyo,” one of the RGV’s most anticipated games of the season that launched the Greyhounds and the Harlingen Cardinals into their district competition.

San Benito’s traffic in the area surrounding the Bobby Morrow Stadium was congested like no other time in the year, as fans from both cities packed the stadium for the highly anticipated rivalry.

The Greyhounds ultimately emerged triumphant with the final score of 42 to 28, leveling their season record to 3-3 and leaving Harlingen trailing behind at 2-3.

The Greyhounds started off strong in the for quarter, scoring the first touchdown of the night with 8:38 minutes to go after facing a steady block from the Cardinals’ defense. The ball was on the four-yard line and a swarm of Greyhounds had to collectively push the Cardinals to reach the end zone, making it seem as if the cluster of ’Hounds completed the touchdown. The score was now 7-0.

Eventually the Cards evened the score during the 1st quarter, but the ‘Hounds gave it their all during their offensive turn. With 4 minutes left, QB Cavazos landed at the 11 yard line, and once again the ‘Hounds were in the war zone, facing strong pushback from the Cardinals until there were literally 5 seconds till the end of the 1st quarter. Defensive end AJ Garcia completed a successful touchdown, leaving the score at 14-7.

During the second quarter, the Greyhounds maintained their lead by scoring a touchdown run from the 20 yard line, executed by wide receiver Tony Torres with six minutes and 20 seconds to go. Though Harlingen also scored a touchdown of its own, the second quarter ended with the Greyhounds in the lead at 21-14.

