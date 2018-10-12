Second bond election town hall to be held Monday

By Freddy Jimenez

A town hall pertaining to the upcoming bond election and hosted by the San Benito school district is scheduled to be held Monday at6:30 p.m. at San Benito High School. The town hall is open to the public.

As previously reported, San Benito CISD is scheduled to host a bond election on November 6 on three facility amenities, including an performing arts center, an aquatic center, and an indoor multipurpose athletic facility. According to the district, the proposed amenities are estimated to cost approximately $40 million.

Totaling the $40 million is the performing arts center, estimated to cost around $30-31 million, the aquatics center at $5-5.5 million, and the multi-purpose athletic center meant to cost around $3.5-4 million.

Amenity proposals and planning initiated throughout the summer earlier this year when board trustees appointed a Bond Election Committee, consisting of local residents, to finalize a list of the recommended proposed projects.

Since then, discussions for the proposed items ensued on August 7, with the school board officially and formally calling for the bond election during a regular school board meeting held on August 14. With the wheel rolling, the district then began outreach efforts, such as distributing brochures and hosting online informational video segments titled, “SuperTalks,” hosted by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman, and “Board Matters,” hosted by Board President Michael A. Vargas.

San Benito residents had the opportunity to gain information on the bond election, as well as provide feedback in the form of a Town Hall held on September 25 at the Riverside Middle School.

At the Town Hall, residents were met with a handful of school board members, and a finance advisor, Dusty Traylor from RBC Capital Markets, presenting bond election information such as costs, estimates, graphs, and figures on the expense of the overall project.

Members of the board also had the chance to address San Benito residents. Among them, Vargas commented on the use of the amenities, saying the public will be able to use the facilities as long as proper paperwork is filed. School board member Janie Silva commented that the community should act on these amenities before it’s too late.

“This is for the kids; nothing for us, it’s for them. So, I’m going to be proud, and I am proud of the kids right now, but I feel this needs to be done now before it’s too late,” said Silva.

Another school board member sharing her views was Sonia Weaver, who said, “We’re entitled. It’s for our kids. Once we get it done, I guarantee you the children are going to enjoy it and everybody, the community, their children. It’s going to be a great thing and it’s going to be a big plus for San Benito.”

In addition, the Town Hall, as its nature dictates, allowed for a public comment section in which members of the community had the opportunity to express their concerns in regard to the bond election.

Among the members were Jesus Chuy Aguilera, whose concern was about the interest rate charged on the loan, to which Traylor said would be “more or less a little over four percent” and would last for the duration of 25-30 years.

The district continues to state that the tax rate is to remain at $1.3049 per $100 valuation.

Edward Garza, another resident present, vocalized his concern regarding the current status of infrastructure already within district campuses.

“Why are they investing in that,” Garcia said referring to the proposed amenities, “when they can invest in the schools themselves?”

Citing the open areas susceptible to rainfall at drop-off/pick-up zones, Garcia said the district should “Get more teachers. Get money for a canopy,” rather than spend the money on the proposed items.

As far as residents picking up the tab, concerns have been raised on whether the bond election is a financially safe move to take.

While Superintendent Carman stated in an email that the district has not sought corporate sponsorship to offset the costs of the facilities, he did state the district is reviewing the possibility of attaining “FEMA funding to potentially offset some of the costs of the indoor facility.”

He further mentioned that possibility is still being researched.

At a Rotary Club meeting held last weekend, in which Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman was a speaker, it was reported that he said with remaining bond funds, improvements would be made onto other facilities.

However, in an email inquiry, Carman said, “The three facilities are the focus of the bond. If these projects come in under budget, the remaining funds ‘could’ be used for repairs/renovations. However, that will not be determined until all three facilities are completed.”

Early voting is set to commence on October 22 with Election Day being on November 6.