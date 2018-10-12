Bright as gold, tough as bronze: Ramirez wins world championship

By FREDDY JIMENEZ

For Leann Ramirez, it was more than about just breaking a record; it was about overcoming any and all opposition presented unto her. Taking up power-lifting in high school, and now a freshman at the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA), Ramirez has recently placed first overall on September 8 in the World Sub-Junior and Junior Power-lifting Championships held in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Having been selected as a USA World’s Team Member back in May, Ramirez recently participated in the World Sub-Junior & Junior Power-lifting Championships held in Potchefstroom, South Africa between the dates of September 2-8. Having squatted 402.3 lbs in the squat section, she earned second place. Scoring 281.1 lbs on the bench section, she earned first place in bench press. And finally, on dead lift she scored 396.8 lbs, earning yet another first place but in the dead lift section. Accumulated, her total world score was 1080.3 lbs overall, making her the new world champion.

This isn’t Ramirez’s first rodeo, however. Back in May of this year, she broke the Texas State record by scoring a total of 1,118 lbs for the Teen II Category in the USA Power-lifting Meet, surpassing the previous record of 1,080 lbs.

