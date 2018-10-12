San Benito police enter new union agreement, increasing pay

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Police Department has entered a new three-year contract with the City that will increase police salaries.

After 10 years of collective bargaining efforts, SBPD and the City of San Benito finally came to an agreement, with the pay package totaling $132,000. This package will increase the salaries of most of the 43 officers in the department by two percent this year and 2.5 percent the next two years. The wages look like $38,000 this year and $47,000 each of the next two years, according to the new contract.

The previous 10 years, the police union was unsuccessful in reaching an agreement with the city over raising officers’ wages, being opposed by the financial struggles of the City.

Under the new contract, cadets and first-year officers will not receive a pay increase. However, pay increases will apply to officers with two or more years of experience as well as sergeants, lieutenants, and captains.

Subscribe here to continue reading and more, or grab a copy at one of our various newspaper racks – Thank you!