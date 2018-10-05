Law enforcement interacts with community at annual event

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

The San Benito Police Department held its 12th annual National Night Out this past Tuesday evening at Stookey Park. The event featured local vendors and businesses as well as first responders, including the Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and Law Enforcement from across the state such as the DPS State Troopers and Border Patrol. The police and other law enforcement featured articles of their equipment at their booths for attendees to look at or even try on, such as the Border Patrol’s protective vest.

Detective Denisse Gomez has been coordinating the event for the past three years, estimating an attendance of 2,000 people. She said she has seen the event grow substantially since her first year.

“As far as growth, there are more businesses wanting to participate and people wanting to come out,” said Detective Gomez. “We received a lot of calls of people asking ‘when is it’ and saying ‘I want to be there,’” she said.

