By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

San Benito High School held its annual college fair on Friday, September 28 at the varsity gym. The higher education fair featured around 60 different schools from throughout the state, among them the major universities like UT Austin and Texas A&M as well as local colleges like UTRGV and TSTC. Information presented to the 650 seniors in attendance included admission requirements, scholarship opportunities, financial aid, and study programs offered by each university.

The continuing college fair is a district initiative aimed at encouraging graduating seniors to attend college by getting to know the faces of the different universities in the state.

San Benito CISD Higher Education Coordinator Alex Salinas, one of the main organizers behind the event, said this is not the only college event he has in mind. “We are going to have college nights where colleges come in the evenings to speak to parents and families and also have financial aid nights where universities come and speak to seniors personally,” he said.

