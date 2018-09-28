District responds to clash at VMA

By Freddy Jimenez

It was reported last week that a fight had taken place at the ninth grade Veterans Memorial Academy (VMA) on Wednesday, September 19. The conflict resulted in two students being transported for medical attention, 50 other students faced suspension, and an increase in police personnel, security, and administrative assistance, according to San Benito officials.

As previously reported, videos circling around social media depicted a large crowd of students in an outside setting cheering and yelling within the VMA campus grounds. The video also shows unidentified students assaulting each other among all the commotion as well as one security guard holding students back.

The News did attempt to gather information on-site the day of the incident, but school officials would not allow the press on campus.

On Thursday, September 20, the San Benito CISD released a statement in response to the incident, stating, “San Benito CISD will not tolerate this type of behavior, and any individual involved in this or any similar incident will face appropriate consequences as per school district policy, relevant laws and regulations, and the judicial system.”

When asked about the rumors that one student was stabbed while another was in a coma, the district stated, “To the district’s knowledge, no one is-or was in a coma nor stabbed. Those are unfounded rumors being circulated via social media.” However, the district does acknowledge that it received medical assistance from EMS personnel.

In regard to why 50 students were suspended, the district stated that they were simply following the policies the Student Code of Conduct outlines. “The action is in line with the district’s Student Code of Conduct, and due to student privacy and FERPA, the district is unable to provide specific details about the disciplinary action taken against the students,” said the email response.

