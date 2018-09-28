Community deliberates bond election

By Freddy Jimenez

The San Benito CISD held a Town Hall at Riverside Middle School with the purpose of presenting and receiving community feedback regarding the upcoming bond election for proposed amenities, which include a performing arts center, an indoor multipurpose athletic facility, and an aquatic center. The district says the proposed amenities are estimated to cost approximately $40 million.

School board members, district officials, along with financial adviser Dusty Traylor from RBC Capital Markets, were front and center of the Riverside cafeteria explaining to attendees the composition of the Bond Election. District officials presented graphs, figures, and estimations on the cost of the project.

District officials continue to stress that taxes will not increase due to one bond being paid off this year. As the brochure distributed on the district’s behalf states, the tax rate is to remain at $1.3049 per $100 valuation.

According to School Board President Michael A. Vargas, apart from the district students, the public will be able to use the facilities as well, as long as the correct paperwork is filed ahead of time.

School board members also shared some words onto the audience prior to the public comment section of the town hall.

School board member Janie Silva said, “We’re behind on a lot of things in San Benito. I think this is going to be great.” She further said, “This is for the kids; nothing for us, it’s for them. So, I’m going to be proud, and I am proud of the kids right now, but I feel that this needs to be done now before it’s too late. We don’t want other parents taking their kids to another school district. We want them here; we need them here. So, let’s offer them what they want, what they need.”

School board member Sonia Weaver, sharing an interaction she recently had with community residents, said, “Taxes will not go up” at least those charged by the district. “We seriously need those three facilities. It’s going to be for everybody to enjoy, for us to be proud, so that people know that we’re building here in San Benito, so the students and the parents can stay here. We see our surrounding towns, Los Fresnos smaller than San Benito and they already have a pool over there. So, why can’t we? We’re entitled. It’s for our kids. Once we get it done, I guarantee you the children are going to enjoy it, and everybody, the community, their children. It’s going to be a great thing and it’s going to be a big plus for San Benito. So, please vote yes for the bond.”

Board member Orlando Lopez commented, “It’s a great opportunity for all of us.”

At this point in the town hall, Vargas said, “Just for clarification, the board is officially not taking a stance on it. You’re obviously not encouraged to vote yes or no. You will make that decision on your own when the time comes.”

