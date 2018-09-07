‘Hounds fall to Calallen

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

San Benito Greyhounds held their heads lower than expected at their first official game of the season against the Calallen Wildcats in Corpus Christi.

The final score was 21 to 28, so not a far shot for the ‘Hounds, but ultimately the Home team held down their own ground in Corpus Christi.

Game highlights include impressive runs from QB Jacob Cavazos, who employed surprise rushes and trick handoffs on his opponents. Cavazos performed an impressive 25-yard run during a 3rd down with 3 yards to go while the Hounds were on offense, standing at 1 point to Calallen’s 8.

In the second quarter, senior RB Brandon Valadez scored a 17-yard field goal, kicking as he knew best and in the process placing the ‘Hounds at a score of 3 to 9.

