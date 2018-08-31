Local non-profit aims to revamp downtown city life

by Freddy Jimenez

reporter@sbnewspaper.com

It was August 18, the sun was setting, and the roads of San Benito carried a lazy hue, but a particular block on Robertson Street was lingering with cheerful residents. It was the sight of the first ever San Benito Historic Downtown Robertson St. Association’s cultural event to refurbish community life downtown.

Dan and Melisa Cortez were driving down Sam Houston one day when they accidentally discovered “The Shop with A Little Bit of Everything” off Robertson Street. They didn’t expect something much bigger was ahead of them beyond the entrance doors. Dan says they were intrigued by the vintage collection of items the store offered and suddenly were hit by an idea…

