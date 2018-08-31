Downtown revitalization: grant initiatives show progress

By Tamara Longoria

San Benito has been in the process of revitalizing its downtown area for quite some time now; the Downtown Revitalization Plan, adopted on August 16th, 2016, is now reaping results. With the help of grants by The San Benito Economic Development Corporation, businesses have had the opportunity to improve on the appearance of their establishments. Additionally, businesses looking to open a new location in downtown San Benito, through an application process, receive financial assistance that may be needed for rent…

(Subscribe to continue reading!)