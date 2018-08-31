«

Aug 31 2018

Print this Post

Downtown revitalization: grant initiatives show progress

Categories:

News

by Editor

August 31, 2018

 

By Tamara Longoria

San Benito has been in the process of revitalizing its downtown area for quite some time now; the Downtown Revitalization Plan, adopted on August 16th, 2016, is now reaping results. With the help of grants by The San Benito Economic Development Corporation, businesses have had the opportunity to improve on the appearance of their establishments. Additionally, businesses looking to open a new location in downtown San Benito, through an application process, receive financial assistance that may be needed for rent…

(Subscribe to continue reading!)

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2018/08/31/downtown-revitalization-grant-initiatives-shows-progress/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 