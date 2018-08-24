Large Turnout During ‘Meet the Greyhounds’

by David Lopez

On Thursday, August 16, the San Benito Greyhound team held its pre-season “Meet the Greyhounds” event. The crowd was of considerable size, showing up to support the Greyhounds on a Thursday evening when a game was not in schedule.

The greyhounds were scheduled for a scrimmage in Weslaco against the Wildcats the following Friday morning.

“I’m super excited and thrilled to be part of the Greyhound Nation,” said Steve Marroquin, Assistant Head Coordinator. “The public can expect great things this season. These kids are working hard, bringing their lunch bell every day.”

