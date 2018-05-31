San Benito native among 16 awarded prestigious scholarship

Sixteen UTRGV students have been awarded Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarshipsthat will take them to diverse parts of the world for their Study Abroad courses this summer.

The 16 students, from across the Rio Grande Valley – to include McAllen, Mission, La Grulla, Weslaco, Edinburg, Donna, San Juan, Palmview, San Benito and Roma – will travel in a variety of different trips to Ireland, Brazil, Germany, China, Spain, Japan, South Korea, Italy, Peru and the United Kingdom.

The Gilman is a program of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Scholarships are awarded to undergraduate students who wish to study or intern abroad to broaden their scope on international affairs and economic competitiveness.

Gerardo Segundo, a San Benito resident, said he worked hard on his application essays in order to properly describe his anticipation for traveling abroad.

“This three-week trip to Ireland is extremely exciting because it will be my first time traveling to Europe,” the UTRGV theatre major said. “The course I’m enrolled in is Irish Plays and Playwrights, with Dr. Brian Warren. I think this trip will be an invaluable experience because it will expose me to people and a culture I would never truly get to see where I live.”

Segundo said that he is still deciding what he wants to do after graduating in spring 2019, but plans to pursue other internship possibilities to continue his educational growth.