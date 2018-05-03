May 03 2018
A wild day in the field: Border patrol agents recover abandoned tiger
By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
Brownsville agents working near the Rio Grande got a wild surprise while patrolling the border this past week. After kicking the day off with an alligator blocking their boat ramp, agents finished a crazy day in the field by recovering an abandoned baby tiger.
According to a press release from the Border Patrol, “Agents observed three subjects attempting to enter the United States illegally. Responding agents noticed the aliens were carrying a black duffel bag. Inside, agents discovered a male tiger which was left abandoned as the aliens returned to Mexico.”
The three to four month old cub was eventually turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo.
