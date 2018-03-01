Addressing the safety & security of our schools: An important message from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman

We are very concerned over the recent tragedy that occurred in Parkland, Florida, that claimed the lives of many innocent victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Understandably, our students, parents, and staff as well as community are just as concerned and are experiencing some fears.

I will discuss the safety and security measures that we have in place in hopes that this will provide you with a better understanding and give you peace of mind when it comes to our safety measures and safeguards that our district has in place.

It’s important to remind the public that the district conducted a safety audit a few years ago, and, as a result, recommendations were implemented at both the campus and district level in order to further enhance existing security measures. We are also working closely with our district’s police department, department of student services, the city police, the local Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies and will soon meet to review and evaluate our plans.

Our schools practice drills, and we have effective communication and security measures in place. Following is a brief overview of these measures:

Routine Drills/Training

•Schools practice routine lockdown and fire drill procedures. A lockdown is a protective action implemented to safeguard students, faculty, staff and visitors when there is an imminent threat in the school.

•Safety measures, such as locking/securing doors, etc. have been in place for several years.

•Raptor Trace equipment is installed at all schools and used for screening all visitors.

•All parents, visitors and guests wanting access to our campuses must present a valid identification allowing school personnel to verify the individual’s identity prior to being allowed entry; if all is clear, a visitor’s pass is then issued at the front office. All schools have mandatory check-in of visitors.

•Video surveillance equipment is utilized.

Notification System/Procedures

•The school district has notification codes that are used during an emergency and/or potential threat or crisis.

•The School Messenger notification system sends alerts regarding emergencies and other important notices.

Safety & Security

•We have the presence of certified police and security guards at our campuses, including a canine officer.

•Hand-held metal detectors are used on an as-needed basis.

•A communications system is in place.

•Video surveillance systems are available at schools and in school buses.

•Crime Watch numbers, 361-2125 and 254-3664, are used to report suspicious activity anonymously. The public is encouraged to call or text tips. A reward will be offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

•PD dispatcher(s) monitor all of the schools daily through the district’s centralized surveillance headquarters.

•School staff has reduced the number of open doors, and our Building and Grounds staff ensure that trees and shrubs are trimmed to help with visibility.

•Training for school personnel is provided on a regular basis.

•School personnel are required to wear their district identification.

Counseling Services

•We are here to provide emotional and physical support. Counseling services are available at the campuses to address individual crisis/concerns.

Working together, we can all contribute towards keeping our campuses safe and secure. We will continue providing a safe, inviting and nurturing environment for our students, staff and visitors.

These are just some of the safety measures and practices that we currently have in place. We ask that you call our school police department or local law enforcement agencies to report any suspicious or unusual activity.