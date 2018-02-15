«

Feb 15 2018

Print this Post

San Benito set to take on Alexander in second round after 61-32 rout of Vela

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

February 15, 2018

 

 

 

By PETE BANDA
Managing Editor
Editor@sbnewspaper.com

In what was expected to be a competitive game with two top teams, the San Benito Lady ‘Hounds varsity basketball squad absolutely dominated their opponent en route to a Bi-district championship. The Lady Greyhounds ultimately took down the Lady SaberCats by a score of 61-32. San Benito will now travel to Corpus Christi on Friday to take on the Alexander lady Bulldogs.
On paper this should have been a close game as San Benito was averaging less than one point per game more than Vela on the season. The victory marks the sixth straight for the Lady Hounds.
Alexander, the runner up in district 29-6A this season, is rolling into this game after a tough 58-50 win over McAllen High and should prove as a solid battle for these Lady Hounds. A win in the second round would mark this year as the best in team history for San Benito, so expect this team to earn another surprise victory.
Prediction: San Benito 58 – Alexander 47

 

 

 

 

 

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2018/02/15/san-benito-set-to-take-on-alexander-in-second-round-after-61-32-rout-of-vela/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 