City continues to post positive sales tax numbers

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

Continuing the upward trend in sales tax the Resaca City has had all years, the month of September proved to be another good month. San Benito saw a 4.86 percent increase in total sales tax revenue. That percentage jump represents the difference in the roughly $347,000 collected during last September and the $364,000 the City reported in 2017. The jump was the fourth biggest in all of Cameron County.

Making the biggest jump in the county was Rio Hondo, which posted a whopping 25.77 percent increase in sales tax. Although the City is reporting slightly lower sales tax revenue for the entire year, that increase is the City’s highest of year. In total, Rio Hondo reported $23,057.75 for the month of September and $185,033 for the entire year.

Los Fresnos saw their first monthly decrease in sales tax this year, dropping 1.6 percent to $144,500 for the month. Over the year, Los Fresnos has shown a dip of 4.75 percent in sales tax, compared to last year’s total.

In terms of total amount of sales tax reported, Brownsville still reins supreme, reporting $2,954,240 this month, representing a near 7 percent increase.

