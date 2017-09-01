Man arrested in connection with Dr. Cash Cheerleader theft

A man who allegedly stole over $2,000 from cheerleader coaches at Dr. Cash was arrested this morning. Enrique Machuca was picked up by officers and eventually given a $25,000 bond by Judge David Garza. According to the arresting officer, numerous tips led to the apprehension of Machuca off school grounds. Because of the amount of the alleged theft, Machuca is now facing a felony charge and could receive up to 10 years in prison.

