City asks citizens to pitch name suggestions for new park

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The City of San Benito is currently taking name suggestions for its newest park currently referred to as ‘South Park.’

‘South Park’ opened to the public on April 22 after the commissioners voted to open all public parks during a regular commission meeting.

In 2014, during a special joint meeting of the San Benito city commission and the San Benito Parks and Recreation Board, the city voted to invest funds to establish a park on the south side of San Benito.

In a Facebook post, the city asked for residents, especially children, to help with the naming of San Benito’s newest park.

On Jan. 31, 2019, the city broke ground on “South Park.” Over a year later, on Dec. 28, 2020, the city completed its phase one completion of South Park. The park features a splash pad, a playground, workout equipment, a concession stand, and a picnic area.

In 2019, the NEWS reported that the park would cost over $1.1 million. Most of the funds came from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department with about $495,755 and $314,780 coming from each, respectively.

The park is located on 1151 S. Sam Houston behind Fire Station #1.

Want the full story? Click here or grab a copy of the May 28, 2021 – June 3, 2021

Voorhes 1x1 VBMC 6x3 San Benito Housing (Sidewalk Repairs - 5-21-21; 5-28-21) 3x6 Maria C. Maldonado Obituary (5-28-21) 2x15 Kathryn Sue Koite Obituary (5-28-21) Cameron County Irrigation District #2 (New White Ford F-350 Truck - 5-28-21) 2x5