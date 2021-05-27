Abbott orders government entities and public schools to end masks mandates

By LOUIE DIAZ

Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed executive order GA-36 which ends all mandatory mask mandates and restricts governments from enforcing mask mandates.

The executive order prohibits government entities from mandating masks including counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials.

The order also states that a fine of up to $1,000 can be imposed upon local governments or officials that attempt to enact a mask mandate.

A post on the SBCISD Facebook page stated, “the use of face masks is still required when entering and while inside all district campuses and facilities.”

According to the order, public schools may continue to follow current mask-wearing guidelines through June 4. However, after June 4, nobody can be required to wear a mask.

The City of San Benito issued the Sixth Supplemental Order on April 20 which reopened parks to the public and stated that masks shall be by people conducting business inside the city buildings.

The last section of the sixth supplemental order states that “the order will remain in full force unless Texas Governor Gregg Abbott issues an Executive Order that modifies, amends, rescinds, or supersedes GA-34.”

Additionally, the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines. The guidelines state that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in any setting.

