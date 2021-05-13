City Manager receives raise after ‘above satisfactory’ evaluation

News Staff Report

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa received a $5,000 raise following an annual evaluation of his position.

City Commissioners deliberated De La Rosa’s position in executive session during a May 4 commission meeting. The evaluation of the city manager has been in deliberation since April 6. This raise increases his salary to $135,000.

During the meeting, San Benito City Attorney Mark Sossi announced that De La Rosa received 4.22 points on a five-point scale.

All commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the raise. A motion was made by Commissioner Rene Villafranco and seconded by Commissioner Rene Garcia.

De La Rosa was hired in December 2015. In 2019, city leaders voted to extend De La Rosa’s contract for three more years. His contract is set to expire next year in 2022. Last year, De La Rosa received $5,000 raise after a favorable evaluation.

