San Benito sees election night results

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

The end of the 2021 election season brought some changes to the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees, however, the San Benito City Commission remains the same.

In the SBCISD school board race, three seats were open — Place 1, Place 2, and Place 3.

In Place 1, Ariel Cruz narrowly defeated incumbent Anna Llanes with 50.58% of the vote. Cruz earned 1,231 unofficial votes to Llanes’ 1,203 unofficial votes.

”I look forward to serving SBCISD as board of trustees place 1. I am ready to put in the work to make sure that our students and staff get the support that they need. I am ready to make sure that our schools remain competitive in this new era of public education. Together we will continue to make San Benito the Gold standard of education,” Cruz wrote in a Facebook post.

In Place 2, Mario Silva gains a spot on the school board, replacing incumbent Sonia Weaver. Silva won with 901 votes and earned 36.7% of the vote. Other contestants for Place 2 were Lupita Monsevalles and Rosalinda Garcia who earned 461 votes and 285 votes, respectively.

Silva took to Facebook to announce his win.

“Thank you San Benito for giving me the honor to serve you! I couldn’t have done it without the support from all of you. I am looking forward to working collaboratively with the board in the best interests of our students, all staff and personnel,” Silva wrote.

Weaver conceded her campaign and thanked her supporters on Facebook.

“Well, it’s official, we fell short in our campaign. We’d like to thank all of our supporters for all the love and support,” she posted.

Oscar Medrano edged out the win against incumbent Janie Silva for Place 3 on the school board. Medrano garnered 1,237 votes to Silva’s 1,195 votes.

