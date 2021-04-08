San Benito Lady ’Hounds wrestler signs with Schreiner University

By LOUIE DIAZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

San Benito High School senior, Kalyn Martinez signed her letter of intent to wrestle on Schreiner University’s women’s wrestling team.

Martinez has been wrestling since her freshman year. She currently competes in the 215 lbs. weight class. As a wrestler for the Lady ’Hounds, she earned second place at the district tournament during her junior year and competed at regionals. Martinez aims to become district champion and earn her spot at regionals in her final year.

Martinez visited Schreiner University’s campus last year before signing with them.

“It’s a very beautiful campus. Their facilities look amazing,” Martinez said.

According to Martinez, Schreiner University (SU) was a college that has always been in the back of her mind ever since one of her former teammates signed with them.

While wrestling is often viewed as an individual sport, Martinez learned the importance of teamwork throughout her tenure on the team.

