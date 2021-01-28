SBCISD issues COVID safety protocols

NEWS STAFF REPORT

With rising COVID-19 cases, the San Benito CISD decided to not allow spectators to any extracurricular events, indefinitely. All classes were also made virtual for the week of Jan. 25-29 to enforce social distancing.

According to the City of San Benito Facebook account, COVID-19 cases in San Benito have increased by 206 this past week. San Benito has been experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases. As of Jan. 27, there are a total of 3,847 COVID-19 cumulative cases in the city.

Curbside meal services at La Paloma Elementary and Judge Oscar de la Fuente Elementary are suspended until further notice. However, curbside meals will continue at Angela G. Leal Elementary, Dr. Raul Garza Jr. STEAM Academy, Fred Booth Elementary, La Encantada Elementary, Rangerville Elementary, Miller Jordan Middle School, and San Benito High School from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

During the week of Jan. 25-29, the Boys and Girls Club of San Benito decided to stay open for a full day to accommodate members with a space for virtual learning.

