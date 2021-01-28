City Commission reinstates Fifth Supplemental Order 2020-04

By LOUIE DIAZ

The City of San Benito held a regular commission meeting on Jan. 19, in which they reinstated Fifth Supplemental Order 2020-04.

The commissioners discussed Fifth Supplemental Order 2020-04 in November where it was decided that it would be instated for 60 days. Due to increases in the amount of COVID-19 cases in Cameron County, the city commission decided to reinstate Fifth Supplemental Order 2020-04 until April 20, 2021 unless stated otherwise. Fifth Supplemental Order 2020-04 means that all public parks are closed, apart from walking trails. Those who do not comply with the orders may be fined up to $500 per violation.

“Were a region where we’re at a high positivity rate and we’ve recently been reduced to a 50 percent capacity in establishments,” said Commissioner Pedro Galvan. “The way the capacity is at the hospitals, I don’t think it’s a good time, and that’s just my take.”

According to De la Rosa, South Padre Island has cancelled all events, Brownsville has cancelled Charro Days and all related activities.

Mayor Pro Temp Carol Lynn Sanchez brought up the issue that there has been an increase in depression and other mental health issues amongst children due to the pandemic and the restrictions.

“There are lots of kids who are just stuck at home right now, they don’t have anywhere to go outside, socialize, and just be able to blow off some steam from having to be inside all day,” Sanchez said.

Commissioner Rene Garcia mentioned that he still believes it’s a small sacrifice to be made if the alternative is putting the lives of others at risk. Another concern raised by the commission was that if parks opened, they would need to hire maintenance staff to sanitize the equipment every day.

