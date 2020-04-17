Gov. Abbott issues executive order to reopen Texas economy
STAFF REPORT
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order to begin the process of opening the Texas economy in phases:
1st phase starts today: Opening certain businesses. This includes retail stores, set to open next Friday, April 24, to sell “to-go” items.
2nd phase April 27: Additional openings of businesses after evaluation by a task force and possible elimination of order, set to expire April 30
3rd phase May: Remaining Additional Openings
State parks will open Monday: visitors must wear face masks, can’t be in groups larger than 5.
All schools, public and private, are closed for the remainder of the school year.
More plans coming on April 27.
Permanent link to this article: https://www.sbnewspaper.com/2020/04/17/gov-abbott-issues-executive-order-to-reopen-texas-economy/
Recent Comments