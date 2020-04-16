Carman sacks building and grounds director

By J. NOEL ESPINOZA

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District replaced long time Building and Grounds Director David Garcia.

Garcia, who just recently headed the repairs of many school district campuses, was terminated on Monday.

Sources say school officials gave David Garcia an ultimatum: resign or face termination.

An email obtained by the NEWS and sent to school board members by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Nate Carman confirms the dismissal.

“I’m sending this email to inform you all that I terminated Mr. David Garcia’s employment with the District today,” Carman’s email reads. “This follows multiple warnings after incidents involving inappropriate procurement practices, lack of inventory control, and attempting to gift public property to an individual.”

In addition, Carman named Christopher Cole as an interim director. “Mr. Cole will serve as interim and oversee maintenance and his department until a replacement is found,” Carman said in the email.

SBCISD Public Relations Director Isabel Gonzalez said via email that, “David H. Garcia is no longer serving as the Director of Building and Grounds.”

Gonzalez did not give reasons for Garcia’s termination, responding only that the school district does not comment on personnel matters.

The NEWS could not locate Garcia for comment.

