San Benito cases rise to 17, Rio Hondo at 12

By DAVID LOPEZ

editor@sbnewspaper.com

On April 15, Cameron County Public Health reported three additional cases of COVID-19 in San Benito, including two women, ages 39 and 44, and one man, age 71. All three cases were related to a previously confirmed case.

The previous day, April 14, Cameron County had reported three additional cases of coronavirus in the Resaca City: two women, ages 46 and 57, and one man, age 44. All three cases were also related to a previously confirmed case.

In the same report, authorities confirmed multiple cases in Rio Hondo. Three women, ages 6, 22, and 52, tested positive and were linked to a previous case. Six men, ages 11, 11, 17, 17, 31, and 51, tested positive, were also linked to previous cases.

On Monday, April 11, Cameron County Public Health also confirmed two additional cases in San Benito: a woman, 45, and man, 37, both linked to previous cases.

Last Thursday, April 9, Cameron County Public Health reported an additional case in Rio Hondo: a man, 34, linked to a previous case.

In the same press release, the County confirmed two more cases in San Benito: one man, 49, and a woman, 53, both linked to previous cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in San Benito is now up to 17, increasing by 13 in the past two weeks, when city totals were at four on April 3.

The total number of confirmed cases in Rio Hondo is now up to 14, increasing by 10 in the past two weeks when city totals were at two on April 3.

As of press time, Cameron County has 254 cases of COVID-19, with three persons dying and 84 recovered. In total, 580 people have been tested, with 288 people testing negative and 38 pending. Below are the numbers:

San Benito: 17

Harlingen: 111

Brownsville: 82

Rio Hondo: 12

Rancho Viejo: 4

Los Fresnos: 13

Laguna Vista: 1

Santa Rosa: 6

La Feria: 6

Port Isabel: 2

