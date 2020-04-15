San Benito cases increase to 14, Rio Hondo at 12

By DAVID LOPEZ

On April 14, Cameron County Public Health reported 3 additional cases of COVID-19 in San Benito, including two women, ages 46 and 57, and one man, age 44. All three cases were related to a previously confirmed case.

Multiple cases were also confirmed on the same report in Rio Hondo. Three women, ages 6, 22, and 52, tested positive and were linked to a previous case. Six men, ages 11, 11, 17, 17, 31, and 51, tested positive, were also linked to previous cases.

On Monday, April 11, Cameron County Public Health also confirmed two additional cases in San Benito: a woman, 45, and man, 37, both linked to previous cases.

Last Thursday, April 9, Cameron County Public Health reported an additional case in Rio Hondo: a man, 34, linked to a previous case.

In the same press release, the County confirmed two more cases in San Benito: one man, 49, and a woman, 53, both linked to previous cases.

The total number of confirmed cases in San Benito is now up to 14, increasing by ten in the past two weeks, when city totals were at four on April 3.

The total number of confirmed cases in Rio Hondo is now up to 14, also increasing by ten in the past two weeks when city totals were at two on April 3.

As of press time, Cameron County has 239 cases of COVID-19, with three dead and 73 recovered. 575 people in total have been tested, with 288 testing negative and 48 pending. Below are the numbers:

San Benito: 14

Harlingen: 101

Brownsville: 81

Rio Hondo: 12

Rancho Viejo: 4

Los Fresnos: 12

Laguna Vista: 1

Santa Rosa: 6

La Feria: 6

Port Isabel: 2

