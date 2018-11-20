«

Nov 20 2018

Letters to Santa!

November 20, 2018

It’s that time of year! Have your young ones submit their letters to Santa Claus to be featured on the San Benito News! Deadline is December 7, 2018.
***CORRECTION: The letters sent in will be published on the edition 12/21/2018 – a previous post contained the incorrect date. Thank you.

