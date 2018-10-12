Rio Hondo family loses home to fire

By David Lopez

Special to the NEWS

RIO HONDO — The Salinas family of Rio Hondo are beginning the process of rebuilding their lives after their place of residence was engulfed in flames earlier this weeks.

At approximately 9:37 a.m. on Monday, October 8, the Rio Hondo Fire Department was dispatched by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department to a neighborhood in Line 26 Road where firefighters located a single-wide trailer that was fully consumed by a fire and began fire suppression operations, assisted by the Arroyo City Volunteer Fire Department and the San Benito Fire Department. The Salinas family was thankfully not present due to members attending work and school.

“It is a total loss for the family,” said William Bilokury, Rio Hondo Public Safety Director. The director also disclosed that the root cause of the fire has been classified as undetermined though he and the department believe it was likely electrical. “We have no reason to believe it was arson or foul play,” he said. “It’s an older single-wide trailer, and those are notorious because of the older wiring. If you don’t respect it, this is what you end up with.”

Stephanie Salinas, 23, is the daughter of the family of four, which includes her mom and dad and younger brother of 19.

Various fundraisers have been organized to help the family monetarily. The Rio Hondo Touchdown Club is holding a benefit BBQ on Friday, October 12, 2018 at 3 p.m. at Triple AAA Feed. A friend of Stephanie’s will also be fundraising with BBQ Chicken plates in Raymondville on October 21 from 11a.m.-2p.m. (exact locations TBD). Mike’s Supermarket, Rhyner Construction, and Triple AAA are all businesses located in Rio Hondo that are taking donations for the Salinas family.

