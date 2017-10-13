«

Oct 13 2017

Attempted burglary leads to shots fired

News

by Editor

October 13, 2017

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
editor@sbnewspaper.com

A San Benito man was arrested this past Monday, after the Cameron County Sherriff’s office say he attempted to break into a home on the outskirts of San Benito. Authorities arrived on the scene after reports of shots fired. According to Sherriff Omar Lucio, the shots originated from the home owners.
Lucio stated that witnesses in the area saw a man running away from the house with the homeowner chasing him. Chief Deputy Gus Reyna said deputies arrested the man on suspicion of three misdemeanors and one felony.
The Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the man’s name.
In Texas, if a homeowner shoots an intruder, there is usually no charge brought against that individual. In this case, nobody was shot or seriously injured.

