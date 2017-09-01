City to host new music festival

By Pete Banda
Managing Editor
At a board meeting on Tuesday, City officials decided to move forward with their plans to host the first ever Resaca City Music Festival. While the festival will have no connection to the cancelled Conjunto Festival, the City described it as, “celebrating the City’s musical heritage by promoting the evolution of Conjunto music through various genres.”
According to a press release from the City, In an effort to both contribute to economic development and cultivate a cultural district initiative, the Resaca City Music Festival would contribute to the following: Raise revenues for continued City cultural events, Make San Benito a destination city by attracting outside dollars, and Instill San Benito Pride in the community Enhance Quality of Life for residents.”
The festival is currently scheduled for October 21, 2017 and sponsors are already being sought. At the meeting, commissioners also agreed to allow alcohol to be sold at the event.
MemoRodrigjez
September 2, 2017 at 7:57 am (UTC -5) Link to this comment
City officials approved the new music festival to INSTILL SAN BENITO PRIDE. Y’all city officials are clueless as to what is going on in our city or worse turn a blind eye. First to instill pride back into the city y’all must get rid of the city officials bringing negative attention to the city. City officials being DECEPTIVE and UNETHICAL to the citizens of San Benito. Untill the Mayor and Commission hold them accountable there will never be any SAN BENITO PRIDE. WAKE UP.