$12.6 Million general fund budget proposed

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

editor@sbnewspaper.com

A little over five years ago, the state of Texas deemed it necessary for San Benito to make upgrades to their sewer system. Now, after a budget workshop this past week, City officials will have to decide if they want to borrow money to complete those upgrades. The dilemma was just one of the topics breached as administrators work to complete their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

City Manager Manuel De La Rosa proponed a preliminary general fund budget of $12.6 million, which would come with a $4.6 million cash reserve fund. The proposed budget is on par with last year’s, which was an almost identical figure, and comes with no property tax increase. While discussions are still ongoing and the number is far from final, it’s a good indication of what officials are thinking at this point.

Although De La Rosa could not be reached before press time on Thursday, past reports show that the City is facing multiple increases in expenditures, including the request for raises from the Police Union and an increase in cost for city employee health insurance.

The budget workshop also revealed that the City intends to use the money they recently won from a lawsuit to help pay for upgrades to Water Plant No. 1.