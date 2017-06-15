City demanding restitution payments

By Pete Banda

Managing Editor

More than a decade after one of the biggest scandals in San Benito’s history, City officials are now demanding that a former municipal judge pay back the money she stole. Frances Martinez Flores was found guilty of theft by public servant 13 years ago. As part of her punishment, she was ordered to pay back over $740,000 in restitution. She has reportedly failed to do so, even after being released from prison in 2007. Back in 2004, Flores was convicted of stealing $743,000 in court fines and fees between 1997 and 2003. The judge sentenced her to seven years in prison and ordered her to pay restitution to the city. A recent City audit showed that money is still owed.

At the time, Flores apologized, but repeatedly stated that she did not steal the money and instead, did many favors for friends over that time span.

As part of the backlash from the missing money, the City was forced to pay nearly a quarter of a million dollars to the Texas Comptroller’s Office.

Flores served three years of her seven year sentence before being released for good behavior.

Flores was named as municipal judge in 1983 and served the City for 20 years.